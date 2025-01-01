Menu
Account
Sign In
Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2024 RAM 2500

47,295 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
13183769

2024 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,295KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL0RG292158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220-Amp Alternator

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 400-Watt Inverter
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Urethane Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Tow Hooks
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black Wheel Centre Hub Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Gloss Black Nostrils/Mic Black Grille Tires:...
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: LED Taillamps
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Diesel E...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service Selectable Tire Fill Alert For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Trailer Tow Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Con...
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.0" Display Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service Selectable Tire Fill Alert For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Trailer Tow Pages Disassociated Touchscre...
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Adaptive Steering System Full-Speed Forward Collision Warnin...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Edmonton, AB
2013 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 86,614 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box SuperCrew for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box SuperCrew 111,000 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 22,500 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2024 RAM 2500