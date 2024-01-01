Menu
Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 TGB Blade 1000 is a cutting-edge ATV designed for those who demand the best in performance and durability. Equipped with a powerful 1000cc engine, this vehicle delivers impressive power and torque, making it perfect for tackling the most challenging terrains with ease. The advanced suspension system and robust construction ensure a smooth and stable ride, whether you're navigating rocky trails or cruising through open fields. With its sleek design and top-notch features, the TGB Blade 1000 is fully inspected to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2024 TGB Blade 1000 easy and accessible. Additionally, benefit from our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're conquering rugged trails, handling tough jobs, or enjoying recreational rides, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, comfort, and advanced features with the 2024 TGB Blade 1000.

