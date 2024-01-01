$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 TGB Blade
600 SL $104 B/W
2024 TGB Blade
600 SL $104 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 TGB Blade 600SL is a brand-new ATV designed for those who value performance, reliability, and cutting-edge technology. Powered by a 600cc engine, this ATV offers excellent torque and smooth acceleration, making it perfect for both work and recreational off-road adventures. The Blade 600SL features a modern design with advanced suspension, ensuring a comfortable and controlled ride across various terrains. With its rugged build and state-of-the-art features, this ATV is ready to take on any challenge, whether you're navigating trails, tackling tough tasks, or simply enjoying a day outdoors.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2024 TGB Blade 600SL easy and accessible. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. As a brand-new model, the Blade 600SL is equipped with the latest technology and innovations, providing you with the best possible experience right from the start. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, modern features, and exceptional reliability with the 2024 TGB Blade 600SL.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259