The 2024 TGB Blade 600SL is a brand-new ATV designed for those who value performance, reliability, and cutting-edge technology. Powered by a 600cc engine, this ATV offers excellent torque and smooth acceleration, making it perfect for both work and recreational off-road adventures. The Blade 600SL features a modern design with advanced suspension, ensuring a comfortable and controlled ride across various terrains. With its rugged build and state-of-the-art features, this ATV is ready to take on any challenge, whether youre navigating trails, tackling tough tasks, or simply enjoying a day outdoors.

Details Description

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 TGB Blade 600SL is a brand-new ATV designed for those who value performance, reliability, and cutting-edge technology. Powered by a 600cc engine, this ATV offers excellent torque and smooth acceleration, making it perfect for both work and recreational off-road adventures. The Blade 600SL features a modern design with advanced suspension, ensuring a comfortable and controlled ride across various terrains. With its rugged build and state-of-the-art features, this ATV is ready to take on any challenge, whether you're navigating trails, tackling tough tasks, or simply enjoying a day outdoors.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2024 TGB Blade 600SL easy and accessible. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. As a brand-new model, the Blade 600SL is equipped with the latest technology and innovations, providing you with the best possible experience right from the start. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, modern features, and exceptional reliability with the 2024 TGB Blade 600SL.

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Western Drives

780-474-6259

