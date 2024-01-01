Menu
The 2024 TGB Blade SLX 600 is a robust and versatile ATV designed for both work and recreation, offering a perfect balance of power, performance, and utility. Powered by a strong 600cc engine, this ATV delivers smooth acceleration and impressive torque, making it ideal for tackling a variety of terrains, from rugged trails to challenging off-road conditions. The Blade SLX 600 is equipped with advanced suspension, a reliable 4WD system, and features like power steering for enhanced control and a smoother ride. Its stylish and rugged design is complemented by practical features such as a large cargo rack, making it ideal for both hauling and exploring.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2024 TGB Blade SLX 600 easy and accessible. Plus, take advantage of free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether youre handling tough jobs or seeking off-road adventure, this ATV is built to provide exceptional performance, reliability, and comfort. Don't miss the chance to own a high-quality machine that combines power, advanced features, and rugged durability with the 2024 TGB Blade SLX 600.

Details Description

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 TGB Blade SLX 600 is a robust and versatile ATV designed for both work and recreation, offering a perfect balance of power, performance, and utility. Powered by a strong 600cc engine, this ATV delivers smooth acceleration and impressive torque, making it ideal for tackling a variety of terrains, from rugged trails to challenging off-road conditions. The Blade SLX 600 is equipped with advanced suspension, a reliable 4WD system, and features like power steering for enhanced control and a smoother ride. Its stylish and rugged design is complemented by practical features such as a large cargo rack, making it ideal for both hauling and exploring.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2024 TGB Blade SLX 600 easy and accessible. Plus, take advantage of free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're handling tough jobs or seeking off-road adventure, this ATV is built to provide exceptional performance, reliability, and comfort. Don’t miss the chance to own a high-quality machine that combines power, advanced features, and rugged durability with the 2024 TGB Blade SLX 600.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

