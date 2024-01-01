Menu
<p>The <strong>2024 TGB Blade 600 LTX</strong> is a powerful and versatile ATV designed for both work and recreation, featuring a legal 2-up seat for comfortable and safe rides with a passenger. Powered by a 600cc engine, this ATV offers excellent torque and smooth performance, making it ideal for tackling tough trails, hauling loads, or navigating rough terrain. The Blade 600 LTX comes equipped with a high-quality suspension system, providing a smooth and controlled ride, while its rugged design ensures durability and reliability in demanding conditions. The 2-up seat is fully certified, ensuring legal compliance for carrying a passenger, enhancing the vehicles practicality for both solo and duo adventures.</p><p>We offer flexible financing options to make owning the <strong>2024 TGB Blade 600 LTX</strong> easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, ensuring a hassle-free and seamless purchasing experience. Whether youre riding through tough trails, working around your property, or exploring with a passenger, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and versatility. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality machine with the <strong>2024 TGB Blade 600 LTX</strong>, designed for both work and adventure.</p>

Details Description

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 TGB Blade 600 LTX is a powerful and versatile ATV designed for both work and recreation, featuring a legal 2-up seat for comfortable and safe rides with a passenger. Powered by a 600cc engine, this ATV offers excellent torque and smooth performance, making it ideal for tackling tough trails, hauling loads, or navigating rough terrain. The Blade 600 LTX comes equipped with a high-quality suspension system, providing a smooth and controlled ride, while its rugged design ensures durability and reliability in demanding conditions. The 2-up seat is fully certified, ensuring legal compliance for carrying a passenger, enhancing the vehicle's practicality for both solo and duo adventures.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2024 TGB Blade 600 LTX easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free and seamless purchasing experience. Whether you're riding through tough trails, working around your property, or exploring with a passenger, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and versatility. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality machine with the 2024 TGB Blade 600 LTX, designed for both work and adventure.

