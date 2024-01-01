$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE
ANNIVERSARY EDITION $106 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates five decades of Yamaha’s legendary off-road excellence. Powered by a 686cc engine, it offers exceptional torque and power, built for riders who seek rugged performance on challenging trails. This special edition model stands out with exclusive 50th Anniversary graphics and premium finishes, providing a unique, stylish look that honors Yamaha's heritage. Equipped with Electronic Power Steering (EPS), advanced suspension, and high ground clearance, the Grizzly 700 provides superior handling, comfort, and stability on rough terrain.
We offer flexible financing options for the 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 50th Anniversary Edition, making ownership simple and affordable. Plus, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide for a convenient and hassle-free purchase experience. Designed for those who appreciate power, style, and tradition, this limited-edition ATV is ready to deliver unforgettable off-road adventures.
