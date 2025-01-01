Menu
7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Dirt Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Yamaha YZ250 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates five decades of two-stroke dominance with a legendary machine that combines iconic style and championship-ready performance. With its unmistakable retro 1990s-inspired white, pink, and purple livery, this Anniversary Edition is more than a bike — it's a tribute to motocross history.

 

At its core is the same high-performance 249cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke engine, delivering explosive power, quick throttle response, and lightweight handling that has made the YZ250 a favorite among racers and die-hard off-road riders for generations. Whether you’re charging the moto gate or ripping through singletrack, the YZ250 gives you that pure, visceral ride only a two-stroke can offer.

 

Outfitted with premium KYB suspension, wave-style disc brakes, and a revised lightweight chassis, the 2024 model is as fast and flickable as ever — with modern upgrades to match today’s competitive standards. The Anniversary Edition’s limited graphics, gold wheels, and throwback vibe make it a collector's dream with the heart of a champion.

 

If you're looking to stand out on the track or own a piece of Yamaha racing heritage, the 2024 YZ250 50th Anniversary Edition delivers on both performance and legacy.

 

Get yours today — limited availability, fast delivery across Canada, and financing options available!

