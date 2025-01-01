Menu
<p data-start=82 data-end=461>The 2024 Yamaha YZ250FX is purpose-built for cross-country domination, blending motocross-level performance with enduro-specific tuning. Powered by a liquid-cooled 250cc 4-stroke engine with advanced fuel injection and electric start, the YZ250FX offers broad, controllable power across a wide RPM range — ideal for woods racing, GNCC-style terrain, and technical trails.</p><p data-start=82 data-end=461> </p><p data-start=463 data-end=520>Engineered for serious off-road competition, it features:</p><ul data-start=522 data-end=1080><li data-start=522 data-end=609><p data-start=524 data-end=609>Reverse-inclined 250cc engine with high-revving power and strong low-end torque</p></li><li data-start=610 data-end=674><p data-start=612 data-end=674>Wide-ratio 6-speed transmission tuned for varied terrain</p></li><li data-start=675 data-end=755><p data-start=677 data-end=755>Lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame for agile, responsive handling</p></li><li data-start=756 data-end=833><p data-start=758 data-end=833>KYB fully adjustable suspension with enduro-specific damping settings</p></li><li data-start=834 data-end=914><p data-start=836 data-end=914>Factory-installed skid plate and 18-inch rear wheel for trail durability</p></li><li data-start=915 data-end=997><p data-start=917 data-end=997>Smartphone tuning via Yamaha’s Power Tuner App for real-time adjustability</p></li><li data-start=998 data-end=1080><p data-start=1000 data-end=1080>Electric start with lithium-ion battery for fast restarts in any condition</p></li></ul><p data-start=1082 data-end=1222> </p><p data-start=1082 data-end=1222>The 2024 YZ250FX offers the perfect blend of speed, finesse, and trail-ready capability for competitive riders or hardcore weekend warriors.</p><p data-start=1082 data-end=1222> </p><p data-start=115 data-end=470> </p><p data-start=1224 data-end=1308>Contact us today to learn more about financing options and Canada-wide delivery.</p>

2024 Yamaha YZ250FX

$CALL

+ GST
2024 Yamaha YZ250FX

12808939

2024 Yamaha YZ250FX

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Dirt Bike
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 0

7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-XXXX

(click to show)

780-781-1511

$CALL

+ GST>

7 Nations Power Sports

780-781-1511

2024 Yamaha YZ250FX