2024 Yamaha YZ250FX
2024 Yamaha YZ250FX
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Dirt Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Yamaha YZ250FX is purpose-built for cross-country domination, blending motocross-level performance with enduro-specific tuning. Powered by a liquid-cooled 250cc 4-stroke engine with advanced fuel injection and electric start, the YZ250FX offers broad, controllable power across a wide RPM range — ideal for woods racing, GNCC-style terrain, and technical trails.
Engineered for serious off-road competition, it features:
Reverse-inclined 250cc engine with high-revving power and strong low-end torque
Wide-ratio 6-speed transmission tuned for varied terrain
Lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame for agile, responsive handling
KYB fully adjustable suspension with enduro-specific damping settings
Factory-installed skid plate and 18-inch rear wheel for trail durability
Smartphone tuning via Yamaha’s Power Tuner App for real-time adjustability
Electric start with lithium-ion battery for fast restarts in any condition
The 2024 YZ250FX offers the perfect blend of speed, finesse, and trail-ready capability for competitive riders or hardcore weekend warriors.
