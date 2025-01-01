$CALL+ GST
2025 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000
U10 PRO HIGHLAND
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2025 CFMOTO U10 Pro Highland is built for tough work, high performance, and year-round versatility, making it a dependable choice for both job sites and off-road adventures. Powered by a 963cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 79 HP, this side-by-side delivers strong torque and reliable power to handle demanding conditions.
Purpose-built for strength and control, the U10 Pro Highland features a CVTech automatic transmission, selectable 2WD/4WD with locking front differential, and electronic power steering for smooth, responsive handling. Its reinforced chassis and upgraded suspension are designed to carry heavy loads and maintain stability in rough terrain.
With 29” tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 12.6” of ground clearance, this machine is ready for mud, snow, and rocky trails. Independent suspension with dual A-arms delivers a stable, comfortable ride, while the extended wheelbase enhances towing performance and control.
This 3-seater also comes equipped with a dumping cargo box, a 3,500-lb winch, roof, windshield, mirrors, and LED lighting. Inside, you’ll find comfortable seating, a digital display, ample storage, and a cab built for productivity and all-day use.
Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
