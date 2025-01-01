Menu
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900. All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties.

2025 Ford Transit

6,689 KM

$66,995

+ GST
2025 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

13162285

2025 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$66,995

+ GST

Used
6,689KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR1X81SKA62174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Dark Palazzo Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 6,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Oxford White
ORDER CODE 101A
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPD AUTOMATIC W/OD & SELECTSHIFT -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler (STD)
4.10 LIMITED-SLIP AXLE RATIO (STD)
DARK PALAZZO GREY VINYL FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection E-85 Flex-Fuel Capable capability and auto start-stop technology (STD)
DARK PALAZZO GREY VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: 2-way manual driver seat 2-way manual passenger seat and driver armrest only (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

