$CALL+ GST
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Denali
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Denali
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 16337B
- Mileage 6,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2025 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali with the RESERVE PACKAGE and the Legendary 5.3L V8 ENGINE. Equipped with a ton of options like Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, 360 CAM, Rear Streaming Camera Mirror, Heads-up Display, 22 Inch Wheels, Heated Rear Seats, Massive Touchscreen, Power Assist Steps, and so much more... CALL NOWAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Call Dealer
780-435-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-435-4000