2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Denali Ultimate
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 16480B
- Mileage 3,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't miss out on this 2025 Limited Production DENALI ULTIMATE Sierra 1500 with the 6.2L Engine. Equipped with 16-way power front seats including MASSAGE feature, Body Color Arch Moldings, Handsfree Super Cruise, Bose Premium Stereo, the EXCLUSIVE Luxury Alpine Umber Interior, 22 Aluminum, Midnight with Chrome Inserts wheels, power-retractable assist steps with perimeter lighting, Power sunroof, Advanced Technology package, adaptive cruise, rear camera mirror, heads-up display, VADER CHROME and much much more!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
