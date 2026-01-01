Menu
Account
Sign In
Dont miss out on this 2025 Limited Production DENALI ULTIMATE Sierra 1500 with the Duramax Diesel Engine. Equipped with 16-way power front seats including MASSAGE feature, Body Color Arch Moldings, Handsfree Super Cruise, Bose Premium Stereo, the EXCLUSIVE Luxury Alpine Umber Interior, 22 Aluminum, Midnight with Chrome Inserts wheels, power-retractable assist steps with perimeter lighting, Power sunroof, Advanced Technology package, adaptive cruise, rear camera mirror, heads-up display, VADER CHROME and much much more!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

3,050 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Denali Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
13510433

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Denali Ultimate

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,050KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUHE80SZ290239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 16218A
  • Mileage 3,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss out on this 2025 Limited Production DENALI ULTIMATE Sierra 1500 with the Duramax Diesel Engine. Equipped with 16-way power front seats including MASSAGE feature, Body Color Arch Moldings, Handsfree Super Cruise, Bose Premium Stereo, the EXCLUSIVE Luxury Alpine Umber Interior, 22 Aluminum, Midnight with Chrome Inserts wheels, power-retractable assist steps with perimeter lighting, Power sunroof, Advanced Technology package, adaptive cruise, rear camera mirror, heads-up display, VADER CHROME and much much more!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Seat-Massage
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT HB for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT HB 98,941 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Crew Cab Denali for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Crew Cab Denali 205,000 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali Ultimate for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali Ultimate 3,050 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2025 GMC Sierra 1500