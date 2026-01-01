$CALL+ GST
2025 GMC Yukon XL
Denali 4WD
2025 GMC Yukon XL
Denali 4WD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 16270A
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the NEW 2025 YUKON XL ! Redesigned and Fully Loaded DENALI comes equipped with options Panoramic Sunroof, 22 INCH WHEELS, Power Assist Steps, Heated and Cooled Seats, 15 Inch heads-up display, 360 CAM, MASSIVE Horizontal Touchscreen and so much more.... Come and experience it for yourself at CAPITAL GMC BUICKAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Call Dealer
780-435-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-435-4000