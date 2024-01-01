$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda Pioneer 520
$121 B/W
2025 Honda Pioneer 520
$121 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Dominate Every Terrain with the 2025 Honda Pioneer 520
The 2025 Honda Pioneer 520 is your ultimate companion for work or adventure. Compact, capable, and reliable, it’s designed to tackle any terrain with ease. Powered by a fuel-efficient 518cc single-cylinder engine, this side-by-side delivers smooth performance while offering impressive towing and hauling capabilities.
With its versatile design, the Pioneer 520 is equipped with a rugged 4-wheel drive system and a spacious tilt bed to handle demanding tasks and off-road exploration. Its compact size allows it to navigate tight trails and narrow spaces effortlessly, making it the perfect UTV for any environment.
Built for Comfort and Durability
The 2025 Honda Pioneer 520 features comfortable seating for two, a user-friendly automatic transmission with manual shift mode, and a durable chassis built to withstand the elements. Whether you’re working on the ranch, heading into the woods, or enjoying a weekend getaway, the Pioneer 520 is engineered for all-day comfort and exceptional dependability.
Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
Take the 2025 Honda Pioneer 520 home with our flexible financing options tailored to suit your budget. Plus, enjoy fast, nationwide delivery for added convenience. Don’t wait to experience the power and versatility of the Pioneer 520—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Auto Group AB
Email Western Auto Group AB
Western Auto Group AB
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259