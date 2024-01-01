Menu
<p><strong>Dominate Every Terrain with the 2025 Honda Pioneer 520</strong></p><p>The 2025 Honda Pioneer 520 is your ultimate companion for work or adventure. Compact, capable, and reliable, it’s designed to tackle any terrain with ease. Powered by a fuel-efficient 518cc single-cylinder engine, this side-by-side delivers smooth performance while offering impressive towing and hauling capabilities.</p><p>With its versatile design, the Pioneer 520 is equipped with a rugged 4-wheel drive system and a spacious tilt bed to handle demanding tasks and off-road exploration. Its compact size allows it to navigate tight trails and narrow spaces effortlessly, making it the perfect UTV for any environment.</p><p><strong>Built for Comfort and Durability</strong><br />The 2025 Honda Pioneer 520 features comfortable seating for two, a user-friendly automatic transmission with manual shift mode, and a durable chassis built to withstand the elements. Whether you’re working on the ranch, heading into the woods, or enjoying a weekend getaway, the Pioneer 520 is engineered for all-day comfort and exceptional dependability.</p><p><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong><br />Take the 2025 Honda Pioneer 520 home with our flexible financing options tailored to suit your budget. Plus, enjoy fast, nationwide delivery for added convenience. Don’t wait to experience the power and versatility of the Pioneer 520—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!</p>

2025 Honda Pioneer 520

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda Pioneer 520

$121 B/W

12027025

2025 Honda Pioneer 520

$121 B/W

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2025 Honda Pioneer 520