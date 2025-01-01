$CALL+ GST
2025 Honda Rancher 420
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Honda Rancher 420 is built for dependable performance, practical utility, and all-day comfort. Powered by a 420cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, this ATV delivers smooth, reliable power and the legendary durability Honda is known for—making it a trusted choice for both work and trail riding.
Purpose-built for versatility, the Rancher 420 offers Honda’s proven transmission options, including Electric Shift Program (ESP) or Automatic DCT depending on the model, along with TraxLok selectable 2WD/4WD for reliable traction in varying terrain. Its strong chassis and suspension provide stability and control whether hauling gear or navigating challenging trails.
With 24” tires and 7.2” of front and 6.7” of rear suspension travel, the Rancher is ready for mud, rocks, and uneven ground. A 1,322-lb towing capacity and durable steel racks add utility for everyday work and outdoor adventures.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital display, rugged bodywork, comfortable ergonomics, and full skid plate protection. Inside, you’ll find a simple, durable design that’s ready to perform season after season.
Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
