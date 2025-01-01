Menu
<p data-start=115 data-end=440>The 2025 Honda Rancher 420 is built for dependable performance, practical utility, and all-day comfort. Powered by a 420cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, this ATV delivers smooth, reliable power and the legendary durability Honda is known for—making it a trusted choice for both work and trail riding.</p><p data-start=115 data-end=440> </p><p data-start=442 data-end=813>Purpose-built for versatility, the Rancher 420 offers Honda’s proven transmission options, including Electric Shift Program (ESP) or Automatic DCT depending on the model, along with TraxLok selectable 2WD/4WD for reliable traction in varying terrain. Its strong chassis and suspension provide stability and control whether hauling gear or navigating challenging trails.</p><p data-start=442 data-end=813> </p><p data-start=815 data-end=1046>With 24” tires and 7.2” of front and 6.7” of rear suspension travel, the Rancher is ready for mud, rocks, and uneven ground. A 1,322-lb towing capacity and durable steel racks add utility for everyday work and outdoor adventures.</p><p data-start=815 data-end=1046> </p><p data-start=1048 data-end=1270>This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital display, rugged bodywork, comfortable ergonomics, and full skid plate protection. Inside, you’ll find a simple, durable design that’s ready to perform season after season.</p><p data-start=84 data-end=420> </p><p data-start=1272 data-end=1361 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

2025 Honda Rancher 420

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
2025 Honda Rancher 420

13059254

2025 Honda Rancher 420

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

$CALL

+ GST>

2025 Honda Rancher 420