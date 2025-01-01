$CALL+ GST
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 Trail is built to conquer tight trails and rugged terrain with nimble handling, enhanced comfort, and proven 570-class performance. Powered by a 567cc ProStar engine with electronic fuel injection, this ATV delivers smooth, responsive power and reliable torque for navigating narrow paths, climbing hills, or hauling gear off the beaten path.
Purpose-built for trail riders who want added control and capability, the Trail edition features Electronic Power Steering (EPS), Engine Braking System (EBS), and True On-Demand AWD to keep traction on your side when terrain turns unpredictable. The sealed suspension bushings and upgraded arched dual A-arms provide improved durability and obstacle clearance.
With 26” Duro Power Grip tires mounted on 14” aluminum wheels and 11.5” of ground clearance, the 570 Trail handles roots, ruts, and rock gardens with confidence. Suspension travel includes 8.2” in the front and 9.5” in the rear, delivering a comfortable ride over long distances and uneven ground.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with front and rear racks, premium LED lighting, a digital gauge, and an engine-integrated rear storage compartment. Inside, you'll find a sculpted seat, easy-to-reach controls, and a rider-focused design that makes navigating tight woods or backcountry trails feel effortless.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
