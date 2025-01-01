2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

Menu
<p data-start=159 data-end=492>The 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS is built to tackle tough tasks and adventurous trails with dependable power, smooth handling, and refined rider comfort. Powered by a 567cc ProStar engine with electronic fuel injection, this ATV delivers strong torque and consistent performance for everything from weekend rides to workday chores.</p><p data-start=159 data-end=492> </p><p data-start=494 data-end=855>Purpose-built for control and confidence, the 570 EPS features Electronic Power Steering for effortless maneuverability, along with a fully automatic PVT transmission and Engine Braking System (EBS) for steady descents. True On-Demand AWD engages instantly when traction is needed, while the sealed suspension system improves durability and reduces maintenance.</p><p data-start=494 data-end=855> </p><p data-start=857 data-end=1166>With 25” 6-ply tires mounted on 12” steel wheels and 11.5” of ground clearance, the Sportsman 570 EPS is ready to handle rough terrain and unpredictable conditions. Dual A-arm suspension provides 8.2” of front travel and 9.5” in the rear, delivering a smooth, stable ride across trails, fields, and hillsides.</p><p data-start=857 data-end=1166> </p><p data-start=1168 data-end=1456>This 1-seater also comes equipped with front and rear steel racks, LED headlights, a digital gauge display, and a factory-installed hitch with a 1,350-lb towing capacity. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable saddle, intuitive controls, and a rugged design built for both work and recreation.</p><p data-start=158 data-end=506> </p><p data-start=1458 data-end=1551 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

$CALL

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style ATV
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

