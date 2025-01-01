$CALL+ GST
2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS
2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS is built to tackle tough tasks and adventurous trails with dependable power, smooth handling, and refined rider comfort. Powered by a 567cc ProStar engine with electronic fuel injection, this ATV delivers strong torque and consistent performance for everything from weekend rides to workday chores.
Purpose-built for control and confidence, the 570 EPS features Electronic Power Steering for effortless maneuverability, along with a fully automatic PVT transmission and Engine Braking System (EBS) for steady descents. True On-Demand AWD engages instantly when traction is needed, while the sealed suspension system improves durability and reduces maintenance.
With 25” 6-ply tires mounted on 12” steel wheels and 11.5” of ground clearance, the Sportsman 570 EPS is ready to handle rough terrain and unpredictable conditions. Dual A-arm suspension provides 8.2” of front travel and 9.5” in the rear, delivering a smooth, stable ride across trails, fields, and hillsides.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with front and rear steel racks, LED headlights, a digital gauge display, and a factory-installed hitch with a 1,350-lb towing capacity. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable saddle, intuitive controls, and a rugged design built for both work and recreation.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Auto Group AB
Email Western Auto Group AB
Western Auto Group AB
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-474-6259