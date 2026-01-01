Menu
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details.

2025 RAM 2500

1 KM

$89,890

+ GST
2025 RAM 2500

Rebel

13480252

2025 RAM 2500

Rebel

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$89,890

+ GST

Used
1KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R5EL4SG539763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.42 axle ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/14.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED ZF POWERLINE AUTOMATIC
GVWR: 4 622 KGS (10 190 LBS)
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera Surround View Camera System Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring Trailer Reverse Guidance
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R REBEL -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed ZF Powerline Automatic
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Front Passenger Interactive Display Emergency Vehicle Alert System (EVAS) Power Deployable Running Boards Auto Power Folding Mirrors MOPAR Deployable Bed Step Premium Overhead ...
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS (NL) -inc: Bucket Seats Dual Wireless Charging Pad Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Front Ventilated Seats 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports 2nd Row Heated Seats Heated ...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 3.42 Axle Ratio Fuel Tank Brush Guard MOPAR Win...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

$89,890

+ GST>

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2025 RAM 2500