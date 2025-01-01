Menu
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2025 RAM Cargo Van

1 KM

$62,810

+ GST
2025 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster TRADESMAN

13316405

2025 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster TRADESMAN

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$62,810

+ GST

Used
1KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LRVCG2SE551511

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Side Wall Paneling - Lower
MOPAR CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
MOPAR SIDE WALL PANELING U & L -inc: Side Wall Paneling - Lower
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Underslung Tire Carrier
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rear Cargo LED Lamp
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B TRADESMAN W/PASS SEAT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Passenger Bucket Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

