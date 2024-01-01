$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE
$114 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Yamaha Grizzly SE is a premium, high-performance ATV designed for those who demand both power and versatility in challenging off-road environments. Powered by Yamaha's dependable 686cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, the Grizzly SE provides strong torque and consistent performance across various terrains. The engine is paired with Yamaha’s Ultramatic transmission, featuring a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that offers smooth power delivery and built-in engine braking, giving riders extra control during descents. Yamaha’s renowned On-Command 4WD system allows for easy transitions between 2WD, 4WD, and 4WD with differential lock, providing optimal traction based on the conditions.
The Grizzly SE model comes equipped with additional features tailored for serious off-road riders. It includes Electronic Power Steering (EPS), which enhances maneuverability and reduces rider fatigue, particularly on long rides or rough trails. This Special Edition model stands out with unique, rugged styling, exclusive color options, and premium aluminum wheels that add durability and a high-end appearance. The Grizzly SE also boasts a factory-installed WARN winch, allowing users to tackle tough jobs like vehicle recovery and trail clearing. With high ground clearance, independent suspension, and adjustable shocks, the 2025 Yamaha Grizzly SE combines strength, advanced features, and Yamaha’s signature reliability, making it an ideal choice for adventurers and outdoor workers alike.
