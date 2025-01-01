Menu
<p data-start=162 data-end=492>The Yamaha YZ450F Monster Energy Edition is a race-proven powerhouse wrapped in factory-style attitude. Built on the same platform that powers Yamaha’s championship-winning motocross teams, this special edition brings factory-level performance and aggressive Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing graphics straight to your garage.</p><p data-start=162 data-end=492> </p><p data-start=494 data-end=846>At its heart is a lightweight 450cc 4-stroke engine with a reversed cylinder head and rearward-slanted design — delivering exceptional mass centralization, explosive power, and razor-sharp throttle response. The 2024 YZ450F is lighter, slimmer, and more powerful than ever, giving riders unmatched control, balance, and stamina over long motos.</p><p data-start=494 data-end=846> </p><p data-start=848 data-end=1164>Premium KYB® suspension, aluminum bilateral beam frame, and updated rider ergonomics make this machine a serious contender on any track. The Monster Energy Edition adds a factory look with blacked-out plastics, team graphics, and that unmistakable factory bike style that turns heads at the gate.</p><p data-start=848 data-end=1164> </p><p data-start=1166 data-end=1355>With smartphone tuning via Yamaha’s Power Tuner App, you can adjust fueling and ignition in real-time — giving you a personalized setup for every track, every ride, and every condition.</p><p data-start=1166 data-end=1355> </p><p data-start=1357 data-end=1529>Whether youre chasing lap times or just want to look like the pros, the YZ450F Monster Energy Edition brings pro-level performance and factory-team flair to your ride.</p><p data-start=158 data-end=507> </p><p data-start=1531 data-end=1660>Contact us today for flexible financing options and delivery anywhere in Canada!</p>

2025 Yamaha YZ450F

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2025 Yamaha YZ450F

MONSTER ENERGY EDITION

12558326

2025 Yamaha YZ450F

MONSTER ENERGY EDITION

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Dirt Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7 Nations Power Sports

780-781-1511

2025 Yamaha YZ450F