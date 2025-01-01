$CALL+ GST
2026 AODES WorkCross 1000-6 HVAC
2026 AODES WorkCross 1000-6 HVAC
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2026 AODES WorkCross 1000 6HVAC Crew is built for maximum capability, comfort, and passenger space, delivering serious performance for job sites, farms, and year-round adventures. Powered by a 963cc V-Twin engine, it provides strong horsepower and torque to handle hauling, towing, and challenging off-road terrain with confidence.
Purpose-built for all-season use, the WorkCross 6HVAC Crew features a fully enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning, keeping all six passengers comfortable in any weather conditions. Electronic Power Steering (EPS) ensures easy maneuvering, while independent double A-arm suspension and generous ground clearance provide a smooth, stable ride across uneven ground.
Equipped with 27-inch all-terrain tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, selectable 2WD/4WD with front and rear differential locks, and a 4,500-lb factory-installed winch, this machine is ready for demanding work and off-road trails alike. The hydraulic dumping cargo bed offers excellent utility for hauling tools, equipment, and supplies.
Inside, the WorkCross 6HVAC Crew includes comfortable seating for six, LED lighting, full doors with power windows, and a digital dash, making it as functional as it is comfortable for long days in the field or on the trail.
Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 7 Nations Power Sports
Email 7 Nations Power Sports
7 Nations Power Sports
Call Dealer
780-781-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-781-1511