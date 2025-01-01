Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=103 data-end=448>The 2026 AODES WorkCross 1000 6HVAC Crew is built for maximum capability, comfort, and passenger space, delivering serious performance for job sites, farms, and year-round adventures. Powered by a 963cc V-Twin engine, it provides strong horsepower and torque to handle hauling, towing, and challenging off-road terrain with confidence.</p><p data-start=103 data-end=448> </p><p data-start=450 data-end=832>Purpose-built for all-season use, the WorkCross 6HVAC Crew features a fully enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning, keeping all six passengers comfortable in any weather conditions. Electronic Power Steering (EPS) ensures easy maneuvering, while independent double A-arm suspension and generous ground clearance provide a smooth, stable ride across uneven ground.</p><p data-start=450 data-end=832> </p><p data-start=834 data-end=1187>Equipped with 27-inch all-terrain tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, selectable 2WD/4WD with front and rear differential locks, and a 4,500-lb factory-installed winch, this machine is ready for demanding work and off-road trails alike. The hydraulic dumping cargo bed offers excellent utility for hauling tools, equipment, and supplies.</p><p data-start=834 data-end=1187> </p><p data-start=1189 data-end=1431>Inside, the WorkCross 6HVAC Crew includes comfortable seating for six, LED lighting, full doors with power windows, and a digital dash, making it as functional as it is comfortable for long days in the field or on the trail.</p><p data-start=152 data-end=466> </p><p data-start=1433 data-end=1524>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

2026 AODES WorkCross 1000-6 HVAC

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2026 AODES WorkCross 1000-6 HVAC

Watch This Vehicle
13185455

2026 AODES WorkCross 1000-6 HVAC

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

  1. 13185455
  2. 13185455
  3. 13185455
  4. 13185455
  5. 13185455
  6. 13185455
  7. 13185455
  8. 13185455
  9. 13185455
  10. 13185455
  11. 13185455
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2026 AODES WorkCross 1000 6HVAC Crew is built for maximum capability, comfort, and passenger space, delivering serious performance for job sites, farms, and year-round adventures. Powered by a 963cc V-Twin engine, it provides strong horsepower and torque to handle hauling, towing, and challenging off-road terrain with confidence.

 

Purpose-built for all-season use, the WorkCross 6HVAC Crew features a fully enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning, keeping all six passengers comfortable in any weather conditions. Electronic Power Steering (EPS) ensures easy maneuvering, while independent double A-arm suspension and generous ground clearance provide a smooth, stable ride across uneven ground.

 

Equipped with 27-inch all-terrain tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, selectable 2WD/4WD with front and rear differential locks, and a 4,500-lb factory-installed winch, this machine is ready for demanding work and off-road trails alike. The hydraulic dumping cargo bed offers excellent utility for hauling tools, equipment, and supplies.

 

Inside, the WorkCross 6HVAC Crew includes comfortable seating for six, LED lighting, full doors with power windows, and a digital dash, making it as functional as it is comfortable for long days in the field or on the trail.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 7 Nations Power Sports

Used 2023 Polaris 850 Ultimate Trail Edition for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Polaris 850 Ultimate Trail Edition 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Polaris RZR XP 1000 PREMIUM for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Polaris RZR XP 1000 PREMIUM 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2018 Polaris RZR XP 1000 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Polaris RZR XP 1000 0 $CALL + GST

Email 7 Nations Power Sports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-781-XXXX

(click to show)

780-781-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

7 Nations Power Sports

780-781-1511

2026 AODES WorkCross 1000-6 HVAC