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2026 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Crew Cab AT4X
2026 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Crew Cab AT4X
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 162332A
- Mileage 9,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OFF-ROAD LUXURY is here with the 2026 GMC 2500 HD DIESEL AT4X... Fully Equipped with every option including, Heated and Cooled Seats, Exclusive Obsidian Rush interior, Factory Lift, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 CAM, Heads-up Display, Rear Streaming Camera Mirror, Multipro Tailgate With Kicker speakers, Duramax Diesel Engine / Allison Transmission, and so much more! Don't miss out and call now!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips!Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
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