<p><em>Shop our selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from all makes and models, each offering excellent value, reliable performance, and peace of mind for every drive.</em></p>

2023 Dodge Durango

66,273 KM

$CALL

+ GST
R/T PLUS AWD

13497899

R/T PLUS AWD

Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0

403-553-4494

Used
66,273KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT8PC632116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop our selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from all makes and models, each offering excellent value, reliable performance, and peace of mind for every drive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0

