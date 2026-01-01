$CALL+ GST
2023 Dodge Durango
R/T PLUS AWD
Location
Davis Dodge Fort Macleod
807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0
403-553-4494
Used
66,273KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT8PC632116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,273 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop our selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from all makes and models, each offering excellent value, reliable performance, and peace of mind for every drive.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Davis Dodge Fort Macleod
807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0
