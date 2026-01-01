$CALL+ GST
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
Davis Dodge Fort Macleod
807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0
403-553-4494
$CALL
+ GST
Used
51,988KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVTXPN663181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30513
- Mileage 51,988 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop our selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from all makes and models, each offering excellent value, reliable performance, and peace of mind for every drive.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Davis Dodge Fort Macleod
807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0
