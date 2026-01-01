Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em>Shop our selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from all makes and models, each offering excellent value, reliable performance, and peace of mind for every drive.</em></p>

2023 RAM 1500

51,988 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Watch This Vehicle
13497902

2023 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0

403-553-4494

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,988KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVTXPN663181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30513
  • Mileage 51,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop our selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from all makes and models, each offering excellent value, reliable performance, and peace of mind for every drive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 79,990 KM $38,959 + GST
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Fort Macleod, AB
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 110,132 KM $20,959 + GST
Used 2023 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4x4 for sale in Fort Macleod, AB
2023 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4x4 31,733 KM $35,959 + GST

Email Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0

Call Dealer

403-553-XXXX

(click to show)

403-553-4494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

403-553-4494

2023 RAM 1500