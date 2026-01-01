$38,959+ GST
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Davis Dodge Fort Macleod
807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0
403-553-4494
$38,959
+ GST
Used
79,990KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT3PS566378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30445
- Mileage 79,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio
2023 RAM 1500 Classic