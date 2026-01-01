Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Explore our selection of pre-owned vehicles from all brands, offering great value and dependable performance.</span></p>

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

79,990 KM

Details Description Features

$38,959

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle
13495724

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0

403-553-4494

  1. 13495724
  2. 13495724
  3. 13495724
  4. 13495724
Contact Seller

$38,959

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,990KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT3PS566378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30445
  • Mileage 79,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Explore our selection of pre-owned vehicles from all brands, offering great value and dependable performance.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Fort Macleod, AB
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 110,132 KM $20,959 + GST
Used 2023 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4x4 for sale in Fort Macleod, AB
2023 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4x4 31,733 KM $35,959 + GST
Used 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2023 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 64,194 KM $47,959 + GST

Email Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

807 18 St, Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0

Call Dealer

403-553-XXXX

(click to show)

403-553-4494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,959

+ GST>

Davis Dodge Fort Macleod

403-553-4494

2023 RAM 1500 Classic