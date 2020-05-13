Menu
$10,700

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

2009 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

  • 390,783KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5019309
  • Stock #: 9SD163A
  • VIN: 3D7MX38L89G512648
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
  • 4x4
Heartland Ford

