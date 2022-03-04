$CALL+ tax & licensing
Heartland Ford
780-998-5450
2009 Kia Borrego
Location
101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8526488
- Stock #: NLT064A
- VIN: KNDJH742295033826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NLT064A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!
At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6