2009 Kia Borrego

0 KM

Details

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8526488
  • Stock #: NLT064A
  • VIN: KNDJH742295033826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NLT064A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

