2011 Ferrari California

17,350 KM

$149,900

+ tax & licensing
Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

17,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7722829
  • Stock #: B10935
  • VIN: ZFF65LJA2B0180901

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # B10935
  • Mileage 17,350 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
SECURITY ALARM
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Heartland Ford

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

