2012 RAM 1500

148,392 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

ST

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8164150
  • Stock #: NMV005A
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FPXCS310729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,392 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Heartland Ford

Heartland Ford

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

