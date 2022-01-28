Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

220,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

LT

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8186880
  • Stock #: NLT002B
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC4FG185676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NLT002B
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

