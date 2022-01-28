$CALL+ tax & licensing
Heartland Ford
780-998-5450
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Heartland Ford
101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6
220,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8186880
- Stock #: NLT002B
- VIN: 3GCUKREC4FG185676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
