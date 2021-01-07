Menu
2015 Ford F-150

77,136 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,136KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533022
  • Stock #: MLT028A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG4FFB64485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MLT028A
  • Mileage 77,136 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Intermittent Wipers
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

