2016 Ford F-350

86,378 KM

Details Description Features

$49,300

+ tax & licensing
Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

XLT LEVELING KIT | FUEL RIMS AND TIRES | REMOTE START | POWERSTROKE DIESEL-USED EDMONTON FORD DEALER

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$49,300

+ taxes & licensing

86,378KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: MEP007A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT1GEA06705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,378 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Intermittent Wipers
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

