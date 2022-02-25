$CALL+ tax & licensing
Heartland Ford
780-998-5450
2016 Ford F-350
Lariat
Location
101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6
198,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8445612
- Stock #: NSD076A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT2GEA61650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!
At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Intermittent Wipers
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6