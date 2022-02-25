Menu
2016 Ford F-350

198,007 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-350

Lariat

2016 Ford F-350

Lariat

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8445612
  • Stock #: NSD076A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT2GEA61650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NSD076A
  • Mileage 198,007 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Intermittent Wipers
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

