2017 Ford Expedition
2017 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum
Heartland Ford
101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6
780-998-5450
149,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8526491
- Stock #: B11058A
- VIN: 1FMJK1MT7HEA24427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,701 KM
Vehicle Description
DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!
At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Heartland Ford
101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6