2017 Ford Expedition

149,701 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

2017 Ford Expedition

2017 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum

2017 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8526491
  • Stock #: B11058A
  • VIN: 1FMJK1MT7HEA24427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B11058A
  • Mileage 149,701 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

