2017 Jeep Wrangler

128,348 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

Sahara

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,348KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8445606
  • Stock #: NLT073A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBGXHL668302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # NLT073A
  • Mileage 128,348 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
CD Player
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Heartland Ford

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

