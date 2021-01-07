Menu
2018 Ford F-150

53,647 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

  1. 6521965
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6521965
  • Stock #: B10914
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG9JFC50156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B10914
  • Mileage 53,647 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Premium Audio
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

