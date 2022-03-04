Menu
2018 Ford F-150

95,552 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8496884
  • Stock #: NEX026A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG2JFC05866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NEX026A
  • Mileage 95,552 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Premium Audio
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

