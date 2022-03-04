$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Heartland Ford
780-998-5450
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
Location
Heartland Ford
101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6
780-998-5450
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
95,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8496884
- Stock #: NEX026A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG2JFC05866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NEX026A
- Mileage 95,552 KM
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Premium Audio
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Heartland Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Heartland Ford
101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6