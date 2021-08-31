Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport

JK Sport

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7911591
  • Stock #: B11005A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG2JL834335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Intermittent Wipers
4x4
Heartland Ford

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

