$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,450KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5047473
  • Stock #: LSC030A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99KUB37688
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Ford we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. Come and see us in Fort Saskatchewan.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

