$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8148310

8148310 Stock #: B11027

B11027 VIN: 1FTEW1EB9LKE83632

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Safety ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Convenience Intermittent Wipers Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.