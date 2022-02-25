Menu
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

53,643 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Ford

780-998-5450

Contact Seller
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

25t Premium

25t Premium

25t Premium

Location

Heartland Ford

101 Southridge Boulevard, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0P6

780-998-5450

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367723
  • Stock #: NEX027A
  • VIN: SADCJ2FX1LA641865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,643 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

