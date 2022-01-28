2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger rear-window electric

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Door locks rear child security

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Antenna roof-mounted

Safety belts 3-point rear all seating positions

Grille Black with chrome surround

Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards

Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer

Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry

Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Seats Deluxe front bucket

Theft-deterrent system anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.

Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer

Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer.

Brakes brake assist

Safety belts 3-point driver and right-front passenger height-adjustable includes pretensioners

Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass

Steering wheel comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise and audio controls

Air conditioning manual climate control

Mirrors outside power-adjustable Black manual-folding

Door handles body-colour

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Bluetooth for phone only when equipped with (UE1) OnStar.)

Exhaust Single

OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map details a...

Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector

Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle speed) and...

Steering power-assist electric-variable

GVWR 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Battery maintenance free with rundown protection 525 CCA

Alternator 120 amps

Suspension front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms

Engine 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Transmission 6-speed automatic with overdrive

Suspension rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar

Suspension Refined Ride

Air bags dual-stage frontal driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system Thorax side-impact seat mounted driver and right front passenger head curtain side front and rear outboard seating positions

Brakes Hill Start-Assist (HSA)

Audio system feature auxiliary input jack

Tire compact spare with steel wheel

Mouldings Charcoal lower rocker

Console front centre with armrest and concealed storage

LT Interior Premium Cloth

Armrest rear centre with dual cup holders

Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergenc...

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connects to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)

Bumpers body-colour with Charcoal lowers

Headlamps halogen projector style

Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RVF) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)

Audio system feature 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.

LS Exterior Appearance includes body-colour bumpers with Charcoal lowers body-colour door handles 17 aluminum wheels and Black mirrors

Lighting interior with theatre dimming centre-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights ambient lighting on centre stack surround and centre console cupholders

Chassis all-wheel drive (1LG26 model only.)

Axle 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LG26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)