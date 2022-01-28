2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Frontier Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Chevrolet Equinox LS redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2022/2/1
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.)
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger rear-window electric
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door locks rear child security
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Antenna roof-mounted
Safety belts 3-point rear all seating positions
Grille Black with chrome surround
Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards
Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry
Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Seats Deluxe front bucket
Theft-deterrent system anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.
Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer.
Brakes brake assist
Safety belts 3-point driver and right-front passenger height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass
Steering wheel comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise and audio controls
Air conditioning manual climate control
Mirrors outside power-adjustable Black manual-folding
Door handles body-colour
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Bluetooth for phone only when equipped with (UE1) OnStar.)
Exhaust Single
OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map details a...
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle speed) and...
Steering power-assist electric-variable
GVWR 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Battery maintenance free with rundown protection 525 CCA
Alternator 120 amps
Suspension front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Engine 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Transmission 6-speed automatic with overdrive
Suspension rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension Refined Ride
Air bags dual-stage frontal driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system Thorax side-impact seat mounted driver and right front passenger head curtain side front and rear outboard seating positions
Brakes Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Audio system feature auxiliary input jack
Tire compact spare with steel wheel
Mouldings Charcoal lower rocker
Console front centre with armrest and concealed storage
LT Interior Premium Cloth
Armrest rear centre with dual cup holders
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergenc...
OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connects to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)
Bumpers body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Headlamps halogen projector style
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RVF) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)
Audio system feature 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.
LS Exterior Appearance includes body-colour bumpers with Charcoal lowers body-colour door handles 17 aluminum wheels and Black mirrors
Lighting interior with theatre dimming centre-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights ambient lighting on centre stack surround and centre console cupholders
Chassis all-wheel drive (1LG26 model only.)
Axle 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LG26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Wheels 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum (1LG26 AWD model only.)
