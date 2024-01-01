Menu
Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2017 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ is king of the off-road. Youve found the one youve been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

274,133 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Frontier Mitsubishi

10502 115 Street, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 6P4

825-412-9701

274,133KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKSEC9HG207505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1138WA
  • Mileage 274,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System

Safety

Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System

Exterior

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

Defogger rear-window electric
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Tires P265/65R18 all-season blackwall
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming
Door handles chrome
Bumper front chrome
Door locks power
Alternator 150 amps
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Glass deep-tinted
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Wheelhouse liners rear
Grille surround chrome
Power outlet 110-volt AC
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall
Window power rear sliding with rear defogger
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters
Steering column manual tilt and telescoping
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Mirror caps chrome
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Mouldings bodyside chrome
Radio HD
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Differential heavy-duty locking rear
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Engine 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
Cooling external engine oil cooler
Fog lamps thin profile LED
Taillamps LED with signature
Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Active aero shutters front
CornerSteps rear bumper
Bumper rear chrome
Body Pick Up Box
Transfer case electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
OnStar Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Service may vary by model and conditions. Term...
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated technology for radio and phone ...
OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger power lu...
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires Crew cab model without (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Requires (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD2) 20 chrome wheels (RD4) 20 polished-aluminum wheels or 22 LPO wheels.)
Wheel full-size spare 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or model K15753 with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package model CC15743 model and (L83) 5...
Headlamps LED projector with signature DRL and turn
Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500