2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Defogger rear-window electric

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Tires P265/65R18 all-season blackwall

Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming

Door handles chrome

Bumper front chrome

Door locks power

Alternator 150 amps

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Glass deep-tinted

Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower

Wheelhouse liners rear

Grille surround chrome

Power outlet 110-volt AC

Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry

Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)

Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall

Window power rear sliding with rear defogger

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters

Steering column manual tilt and telescoping

Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Mirror caps chrome

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Mouldings bodyside chrome

Radio HD

Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Differential heavy-duty locking rear

Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Engine 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)

Cooling external engine oil cooler

Fog lamps thin profile LED

Taillamps LED with signature

Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...

Active aero shutters front

CornerSteps rear bumper

Bumper rear chrome

Body Pick Up Box

Transfer case electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

OnStar Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Service may vary by model and conditions. Term...

Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated technology for radio and phone ...

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)

Trailering Package includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors

Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger power lu...

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires Crew cab model without (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Requires (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD2) 20 chrome wheels (RD4) 20 polished-aluminum wheels or 22 LPO wheels.)

Wheel full-size spare 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or model K15753 with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package model CC15743 model and (L83) 5...

Headlamps LED projector with signature DRL and turn