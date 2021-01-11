2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

6-Speaker Audio System

Bumper front chrome

Door locks power

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Glass deep-tinted

Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Grille surround chrome

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters

Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Door handles body-colour

Mouldings bodyside body colour

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Radio HD

Single-slot CD/MP3 player

Remote Locking Tailgate (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Rear Vision Camera (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Cooling external engine oil cooler

Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL

Active aero shutters front

CornerSteps rear bumper

Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum

Bumper rear chrome

Wheel full-size spare 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine model *15703 and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or model K15753 with (L83) 5.3L EcoT...

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour.)

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.)

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger available in cloth or leather includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable sto...

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)

Engine 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb...

Body Pick Up Box

Alternator 150 amps (Not included with (PDE) LT eAssist Package.)

Transfer case electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (PDE) LT eAssist Package on CK15543 Crew Cab model. Optional with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Included with (NHT) Max Trailering Package on Crew Cab models. Included with (NHT) Max Trailering Package with (L86) 6.2...

OnStar Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Service may vary by model and conditions. Term...

Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated technology for radio and phone ...

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)