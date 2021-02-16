Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

77,427 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Mitsubishi

825-412-9701

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited

Location

Frontier Mitsubishi

12221 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 4H1

825-412-9701

  1. 6559828
  2. 6559828
  3. 6559828
  4. 6559828
  5. 6559828
  6. 6559828
  7. 6559828
  8. 6559828
  9. 6559828
  10. 6559828
  11. 6559828
  12. 6559828
  13. 6559828
  14. 6559828
  15. 6559828
  16. 6559828
  17. 6559828
  18. 6559828
Contact Seller

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

77,427KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6559828
  • Stock #: P2143
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA4HG434810

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2143
  • Mileage 77,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Frontier MItsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Streaming Audio
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Axle Ratio 3.510
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
550w Regular Amplifier
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory
GVWR: 2340 kgs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco Normal and Sport mode
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frontier Mitsubishi

2015 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 76,291 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SPORT
 93,191 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon SLT
 112,371 KM
$48,867 + tax & lic

Email Frontier Mitsubishi

Frontier Mitsubishi

Frontier Mitsubishi

12221 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 4H1

Call Dealer

825-412-XXXX

(click to show)

825-412-9701

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory