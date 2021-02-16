2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM 140 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Leather Seating Surfaces Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Streaming Audio Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Axle Ratio 3.510 Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust Tires: P235/55 R19 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert 550w Regular Amplifier Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory GVWR: 2340 kgs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco Normal and Sport mode Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat

