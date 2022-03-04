$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
825-412-9701
2017 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
Frontier Mitsubishi
10502 115 Street, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 6P4
825-412-9701
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8506745
- Stock #: 22R3371A
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP9HL679173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METALLIC_
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,141 KM
Vehicle Description
Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Frontier Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Nissan Sentra. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Sentra S is the one! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2022/2/1
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.