2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
universal home remote
4-wheel drive
Rear Vision Camera
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Defogger rear-window electric
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Tires P265/65R18 all-season blackwall
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming
Door handles chrome
6-Speaker Audio System
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting
Door locks power
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control steering wheel-mounted
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
LED Lighting cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Differential heavy-duty locking rear
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Engine 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
Cooling external engine oil cooler
Fog lamps thin profile LED
Taillamps LED with signature
Transfer case active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.)
OnStar and GMC connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
Bumper front chrome lower
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum
Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger power l...
Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package.)
Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab or Double Cab models.
Alternator 150 amps (Not included with (PCQ) SLT eAssist Package.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Standard on 4WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires Double Cab model and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Requires Crew cab model without (GAT) All...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service...
Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20 bright machined aluminum wheels (NZP) 20 chrome clad aluminum (RD5) 20 polished aluminum (NZH) 20 bright machined aluminum with painted accen...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification GMC Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transf...
