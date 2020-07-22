2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4-wheel drive

Rear Vision Camera

Leather Appointed Seat Trim

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Defogger rear-window electric

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Tires P265/65R18 all-season blackwall

Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming

Door handles chrome

6-Speaker Audio System

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting

Door locks power

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Cruise control steering wheel-mounted

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

CornerStep rear bumper

Glass deep-tinted

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Grille surround chrome

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control

Pedals power-adjustable

Power outlet 110-volt AC

Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping

Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry

Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)

Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Cargo tie downs (4) movable upper

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Mouldings bodyside chrome

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

Pickup box

Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Radio HD

4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Active aero shutters

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Remote Keyless Entry (Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)

LED Lighting cargo box with switch on centre switch bank

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Differential heavy-duty locking rear

Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Engine 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)

Cooling external engine oil cooler

Fog lamps thin profile LED

Taillamps LED with signature

Transfer case active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.)

Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

OnStar and GMC connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)

Bumper front chrome lower

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature

Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...

GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum

Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger power l...

Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package.)

Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab or Double Cab models.

Alternator 150 amps (Not included with (PCQ) SLT eAssist Package.)

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Standard on 4WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.)

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires Double Cab model and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Requires Crew cab model without (GAT) All...

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service...

Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20 bright machined aluminum wheels (NZP) 20 chrome clad aluminum (RD5) 20 polished aluminum (NZH) 20 bright machined aluminum with painted accen...