2018 Nissan Qashqai

83,977 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Mitsubishi

825-412-9701

Location

Frontier Mitsubishi

12221 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 4H1

825-412-9701

83,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7229375
  • Stock #: P2218A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR0JW263774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2218A
  • Mileage 83,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Frontier MItsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Nissan Qashqai S redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Nissan Qashqai S. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Nissan is in a class of its own. The quintessential Nissan -- This Nissan Qashqai S speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/06/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Manual air conditioning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Front Centre Armrest
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Sport steering wheel
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Bucket front seats
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 5 colour monitor USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free text messaging assistant and Siri Eyes Free
Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Frontier Mitsubishi

Frontier Mitsubishi

12221 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 4H1

