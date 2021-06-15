2018 Nissan Qashqai

+ taxes & licensing
825-412-9701
12221 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 4H1
825-412-9701
+ taxes & licensing
Frontier Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Frontier MItsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Nissan Qashqai S redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Nissan Qashqai S. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Nissan is in a class of its own. The quintessential Nissan -- This Nissan Qashqai S speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/06/15
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
12221 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 4H1